Cole County prosecutor Richardson tells Hawley he WON’T charge Governor Greitens

A Mid Missouri prosecutor won’t be filing any charges against Gov. Eric Greitens for the way his campaign reported the receipt of a charity donor list used for political fundraising.

The decision by Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson marked a victory for Greitens on the same day that the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature was to open a month long special session to decide whether to try to impeach the Republican governor for various allegations of misconduct.

Richardson issued a brief statement saying he had been provided information from Attorney General Josh Hawley’s investigation into Greitens’ campaign.

“After due consideration, I have decided not to file the criminal charge suggested” by the attorney general’s office, Richardson said. He didn’t explain why not and declined to comment further.

Hawley’s office said it shared evidence in April supporting a potential misdemeanor charge of filing a false campaign finance report.