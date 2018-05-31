Data tampering charge against Greitens dismissed

(A-P) — The prosecutor’s office in St. Louis will drop a felony charge of computer data tampering against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that the Republican governor has announced his resignation.

The Missouri Governor’s defense team tells KWOS News that it offered Eric Greitens’ resignation in return for the dismissal of the felony computer tampering case. Dismissal of Greitens’ case was part of a signed agreement (not a plea deal) in which a City Circuit Office spokesperson says, “The Governor would resign if the (computer tampering) charge was dropped.”

“Sometimes pursuing charges is not the right thing to do,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the decision Wednesday, a day after Greitens’ surprise announcement that he would step down effective Friday afternoon.