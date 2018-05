Even your Congressman is tired of all the stories about the Governor and the President

Just like the distractions at the State Capitol with the Greitens affair, your lawmakers in Washington are trying to concentrate on the job at hand there too. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says all the accusations directed at the President are deflecting the work he and his colleagues are trying to do …

Luetkemeyer points out the Mueller investigation was put on notice by a judge for stepping outside areas it was set up to look into.