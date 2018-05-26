Forensic Examiner Testifies in Special Session

The Forensic examiner who examined Governor Eric Greitens’ phone testifies in front of the special House investigative committee on Friday. Brian Koberna says three photos were taken on the Governor’s phone on the day he allegedly took a photo of his former mistress. Koberna also says, however, he could not say whether or not those photos were of the woman. Governor Greitens has been subpoenaed to appear before the committee on June 4th and they are scheduled to reconvene after the holiday weekend on Tuesday at 10 a.m.