Former California Mo police chief faces stealing charges

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — The former California Missouri police chief has been charged with purchasing weapons with city money and then pocketing the cash he got from selling them.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Ward was charged Wednesday with two counts of stealing and one count of forgery. He resigned earlier this month as the police chief of California.

Court documents say the interim chief discovered that a handgun, AR-15, and two holographic sights were missing while doing inventory. Investigators said Ward bought the AR-15 and holographic sights with department funds and sold the guns to a Jefferson City pawn shop.

Investigators also said Ward forged time sheets for an officer with whom he had an intimate relationship.