Gov. Greitens resigns amid scandals

(AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.

The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Friday.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.

The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment.

Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A former Missouri governor says the state’s next chief executive “will be worthy of this new responsibility.”

Ex-Republican Gov. Matt Blunt issued a statement Tuesday praising GOP Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced he would resign amid a scandal involving a former hairdresser in 2015 and questions about whether broke the law in financing his 2016 campaign, which means Parson will ascend to the top job.

Blunt said Parson will be dedicated to working with the Republican-controlled Legislature to move the state forward. Greitens has had a sometimes rocky relationship with lawmakers.

Blunt also noted that Parson is a former county sheriff and called Parson a “law and order leader.”

Blunt served one term as Missouri’s governor, from 2005 to 2009.

—

5:25 p.m.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office has reached a “fair and just resolution” on criminal charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that he’s stepping down. But, she says, details won’t be released until Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced his resignation Tuesday, blaming “legal harassment” for his troubles.

Gardner launched an investigation after Greitens admitted to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. The investigation led to a felony indictment in February on invasion of privacy, accusing Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of the woman.

The charge was dropped earlier this month, but a special prosecutor has been considering whether to refile it.

In April, Greitens was charged with another felony in St. Louis for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

Gardner said in a statement that the last several months have been difficult. She didn’t say if one or both of the charges will be dropped. A spokeswoman for Gardner declined comment beyond the statement.

—

5:10 p.m.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says Gov. Eric Greitens “has done the right thing” by announcing his resignation.

Greitens made the surprise announcement Tuesday, as the Legislature considered impeachment over issues related to the governor’s extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015 and his alleged use of a charity donor list for campaign purposes.

His resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Hawley, like Greitens a Republican, said in a brief statement that he wished Lt. Gov. Mike Parson well as he prepares to make the transition to governor. Hawley says he stands ready to assist in the transition.

Hawley is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

—

4:55 p.m.

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has “put the best interest” of the state’s residents first in deciding to resign.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and Majority Leader Rob Vescovo issued a joint statement Tuesday, moments after Greitens announced he was stepping down Friday.

They said as public servants, their duty is to put the best interests of the people first and, “The Governor’s decision today honors that duty and allows Missouri to move forward.”

The three leaders also pledged to help ensure a smooth transition to power for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson as he takes over for Greitens.

They also thanked members of a special House investigatory committee and said for their “serious and professional” manner.

—

4:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he is resigning after months of what he called “legal harassment.”

The Republican governor made the startling announcement Tuesday. He will resign effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The resignation comes amid a special session in which the state Legislature is considering impeachment. Two potential criminal cases against Greitens remain unresolved.

Greitens said in a brief statement that the past few months have been “incredibly difficult” for him, his family and friends. He says that while he has made mistakes, he has broken no laws.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed earlier this month, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

Greitens also was charged in April for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.