Governor’s mistress will be named in his trial

(MissouriNet) — The St. Louis judge presiding over the felony invasion case of Governor Eric Greitens said the name of the former mistress will be used during the trial.

Judge Rex Burlison ruled against the prosecutions’ request that the former mistress be referred to as the “victim.” Defense attorney Jim Martin argued that the term is prejudicial. Burlison noted that the woman never filed a police report and ruled the woman will be called by her name. During the hearing, Burlison once again asked the prosecution if they had obtained the photo. Chief Trial Assistant Robert Dierker again answered no. Jury selection begins today.