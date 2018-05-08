Governor’s mistress will testify

(AP) A St. Louis judge has ruled that the woman involved in an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be allowed to testify at his felony invasion of privacy trial next week.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday rejected claims from Greitens’ attorneys that the woman’s testimony was tainted because of missteps by the prosecution’s investigator, William Tisaby. They’ve accused Tisaby of lies and withholding evidence.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of the woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Her testimony is crucial because prosecutors haven’t obtained the photo she says Greitens took. The alleged incident came to light when the woman’s ex-husband in January released an audio recording of her discussing it.

Prosecutors in the felony invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens do not have the photo that’s central to the case as they prepare for a trial set to start May 14.