Help us find our glitches

News Radio KWOS needs you! And your sharp ears. We’re updating our sound on KWOS. Kind of like you putting all new operating software on your computer.

Don’t worry .. all your favorites like the KWOS Morning Newswatch, Open Air, Gary Nolan, Rush and Sean Hannity will stay the same.

Same time .. same station! As we fine – tune our new technical system, we need you to let us know if you hear anything out of the ordinary. Leave us a comment below.

It’s your radio station too! Help us out. And thanks again for listening to News Radio – KWOS 950 / 104.5.