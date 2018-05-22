KCMO – area prosecutor will decide if Governor should again face charges

(MissouriNet) — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker has agreed to serve as the special prosecutor in a felony Invasion of Privacy investigation against Governor Greitens. Baker will conduct a review and determine whether to refile charges.

If Baker chooses to pursue charges, the case would remain in the City of St. Louis Circuit Court. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she will be immediately sharing with Baker the evidence her office has collected in the case.

Greitens is accused of taking and transferring a sexually-explicit photo of his former mistress without her permission and threatening to blackmail her with the image. He has admitted to having the 2015 affair while campaigning for governor but denies any criminal wrongdoing.