Lawmakers address corporate taxes at the 11th hour

Senators voted 23-9 in favor of the proposal late Thursday, just hours before the 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills.

The 2.25 percent tax cut for businesses would take effect in January 2020 if made law. To offset the revenue loss, the proposal would change how multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income.

The measure needs another vote of approval in the House to pass.

The Republican-led Legislature earlier Thursday also passed a bill to cut the current 5.9 percent individual income tax rate for most Missourians to 5.5 percent in January 2019.