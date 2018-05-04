Lawmakers call a special session to decide on potential impeachment of the governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will convene in an historic special session later this month to consider impeaching Republican Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for his political campaign.

Republican House and Senate leaders said last night that they had gathered more than the constitutionally required signatures of three-fourths of the members of each chamber to summon themselves into a special session that will start at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 — just 30 minutes after the end of work in their regular session.

It will mark the first time in Missouri history that lawmakers have called a special session. Extraordinary sessions typically are called by governors.

All of Missouri’s top Republican and Democratic legislative leaders already had called on Greitens to resign, which he has declined to do.