Lawyer defends ex – husband of Greitens’ accuser

(MissouriNet) — A special House committee hears testimony from an attorney involved in allegations that have led to possible impeachment of Governor Eric Greitens.  Al Watkins represents the ex-husband of the woman who’s accused Greitens of sexual coercion and physical abuse.  During a heated exchange, Watkins passionately defended the ex-husband, saying he held back the release of a recording where his former wife detailed Greitens alleged assault…

The committee questioned Watkins for roughly three hours over his client and payments he received totaling $120,000 from a newspaper publisher.

