Near east side shooting sends one to hospital .. locks down schools

A Jefferson City man is hospitalized after a shooting that forced a lock down at several schools that were open for summer session. Police say they were called about a car that crashed into a building in the 500 – block of East Elm in the Housing Projects. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot. Several schools were locked down .. including Simonsen, Thorpe Gordon, East, The District Central Office and the Miller Center. The lock down has since been lifted. No one was arrested.