Court documents claim Carl DeBrodie was forced to fight for the amusement of the manager of his Fulton group home and her family. ABC 17 reports the documents in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Second Chance say that DeBrodie died from serious injuries suffered during a fight at manager Sherry Paulo’s house. The man with special needs was apparently taken to her home often, for unpaid labor and other things. DeBrodie was found dead in a Fulton storage unit last year, encased in concrete.