Members of a state House committee repeatedly questioned Missouri Times newspaper publisher Scott Faughn on Wednesday about 120,000-dollars in cash he says he gave to Al Watkins. Watkins is the attorney representing the man who first made public Governor Greitens’ affair. Faughn said divulging how he got the money is a private business matter. State Rep. Jay Barnes took issue with Faughn’s testimony …

Faughn said the money was for a book he’s writing.