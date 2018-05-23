Newspaper publisher who gave money to anti – Greitens attorney could be before Jay Barnes’ committee today

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Times newspaper publisher Scott Faughn could appear Wednesday before a Missouri House committee investigating the governor. Faughn is accused of giving at least 50,000-dollars to help cover the legal fees of the man who made public the allegations involving Governor Greitens’ 2015 affair. The committee has not been able to subpoena Faughn because officials have not been able to find him.

The legislative committee has adopted for a special session underway that could include impeachment of the governor.