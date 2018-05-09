Osage County man faces drug charges after getting caught stealing electricity

An Osage County man charged with stealing electricity from a neighbor is now also facing drug charges. Deputies found an extension cord running from a house on the property to a trailer home. ABC – 17 has learned Stephen Mcghghy and his girlfriend taking electricity from the house to power their motor home. Mcghghy had previously worked for the homeowners, he and his girlfriend did not have permission to be on the property or plug his motor home up to house. Investigators also found what they believe is meth.

Mcghghy is facing possible charges of second-degree burglary, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.