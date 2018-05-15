Prosecutor DISMISSES invasion of privacy case against Gov. Greitens

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens said “in time comes the truth,” just hours after prosecutors decided to drop the invasion-of-privacy charge against him.

“This was a great victory and a long time coming. I’ve said from the beginning that I am innocent,” he said.

Prosecutors still plan to pursue the case, seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Assistant St. Louis Circuit Attorney Ronald Sullivan made the surprise announcement in court after the third day of jury selection.

Sullivan cited the fact that Greitens’ defense attorneys planned to call the St. Louis circuit attorney, Kim Gardner, whose handling of the case has been under constant criticism by Greitens’ attorneys.

A Greitens attorney noted the prosecution decision came just four hours after the defense filed a motion to dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Greitens’ defense team has particularly focused on the prosecutor’s hiring of a private investigator, William Tisaby, whom Greitens’ lawyers have accused of perjury.

The first-term Republican governor was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission in 2015. If convicted, Greitens could have faced up to four years in prison. He’s denied criminal wrongdoing.