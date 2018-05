Expect the delays to take even longer on southbound Highway 63 just south of Columbia, starting late tonight (tue). One lane traffic will continue at the Bonne Femme creek south of the Discovery Parkway exit for about two more weeks. But that lane will be five feet skinnier now. Contractors are repairing the bridge at Bonne Femme Creek. Be ready for roadwork on Highway – 54 through the Jefferson City area as well.