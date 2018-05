(MissouriNet) — State Rep. Kip Kendrick says he does not know what additional information a special House committee is investigating about the governor. Kendrick, a Columbia Democrat, says calling a special session to begin May 18 buys the committee more time to continue its work.

The legislature’s special session will consider whether Governor Greitens should be impeached. Lawmakers will consider allegations of blackmail and misuse of a charity donor list by the governor.