Special session on Greitens begins tonight at 6:30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is shifting from a St. Louis courtroom to a Capitol committee room.

A special, monthlong legislative session devoted to allegations against the Republican governor was to get underway Friday evening with the goal of determining whether to try to impeach Greitens in an effort to oust him from office.

The special session was to start just 30 minutes after the official end of the Legislature’s regular session, and just five days after the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office dropped a felony charge accusing Greitens of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

Allegations of sexual misconduct during what Greitens’ describes as a consensual affair are likely to be revived during the special session. Lawmakers also will be looking into whether to discipline Greitens for using a donor list from a veterans charity he founded to raise money for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign, and whether he committed any other campaign finance violations.

The Missouri Constitution says executive officeholders can be impeached for crimes, misconduct and “moral turpitude,” among other things. It does not require a conviction in a criminal court — a key fact, considering the special session will be starting before prosecutors have decided whether to refile the invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens.

No trial date has been set on a separate St. Louis felony charging Greitens with tampering with computer data for allegedly misusing The Mission Continues donor list.

Greitens so far has declined to appear before a special House investigatory committee that’s been taking testimony about allegations against him since March. He hasn’t said whether will testify during the special session.