You might remember early in the legislative session when Governor Greitens hinted at state government workforce cutbacks …

At the time, Holts Summit State Rep Travis Fitzwater didn’t buy into it. He and other Mid-Missouri lawmakers have long supported a state worker pay raise.

The just – passed budget includes a $700 hike for those who make under $70,000 a year. Those state employees above $70,000 will see a one – percent raise.