You can call them tax credits, tax reform or even loopholes. There’s been plenty of talk about taxes at the State Capitol this session. Callaway County Rep Travis Fitzwater introduced a bill designed to go after breaks for out – of – state firms …

House members are calling for a modest income tax cut for all Missourians, plus some earned-income tax credits. Very few bills have yet passed both the House and Senate this session. Senators take up work on a corporate tax rate cut this week.