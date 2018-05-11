Suspect charged in road rage death of Missouri National Guardsman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 58-year-old convicted killer from northwestern Missouri is charged in the death of a Missouri Air National Guard member who was stabbed in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.

Jackson County authorities charged Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.

Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit.