Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Suspect charged in road rage death of Missouri National Guardsman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 58-year-old convicted killer from northwestern Missouri is charged in the death of a Missouri Air National Guard member who was stabbed in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.

Jackson County authorities charged Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.

Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer