Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue chats with Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson before conducting a Town Hall with farmers, agriculture business and stockholder groups at The American Royal in Kansas City, Mo., April 28, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres

The Lt. Governor say he’s ready to step up

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson says he’s focusing on his job. The Bolivar Republican toured the 21-million dollar Boone County emergency communications center in Columbia yesterday (Tuesday). A reporter asked Parson if he’s “prepping himself in any way for any next steps” that could happen:

Parson tells Missourinet he hasn’t spoken to Governor Eric Greitens “for awhile.” Parson also addressed Columbia Chamber of Commerce members on the Mizzou campus yesterday, and toured Veterans United Home Loans’ newest location.

