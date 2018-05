It’s up to the Missouri legislature now, whether we have sports gambling in the state. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week wiped out a federal law barring betting on most sports. Ed Grewach with the Missouri Gaming Commission says regulators have been preparing for this.

State lawmakers have three bills pending tied to sports betting, but the legislative session ends this week. Grewach says the gaming commission has to wait to see what bill passes, before working on regulations.