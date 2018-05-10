Will Renns Lake ‘sail again’?

You can only imagine what would happen to your property values if the lake in your backyard was emptied out and turned into a drainage ditch. But now a group of interested homeowners are talking to Cole County leaders about re-visiting Renns Lake …

On a recent KWOS Open Air, Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher hoped homeowners in the subdivision would be able to buy the drained lake back from the county. Crews emptied Renns Lake in 2009 when the dam broke, threatening nearby homes and businesses.