Will the Governor testify before House committee?

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed to testify before a legislative panel weighing whether to try to impeach and remove him from office over allegations of sexual misconduct and political fundraising violations, the committee announced Friday.

The subpoena to testify June 4 comes amid mounting tensions between the governor’s legal team and the special House committee that has been investigating allegations against him since March but is now facing a mid-June deadline for the House to act on any impeachment recommendation.

An attorney representing Greitens said she didn’t know whether he would comply with the subpoena.

The legislative panel “has endeavored to find out the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” chairman Rep. Jay Barnes said. But, he added, “we need documents, not stonewalling. …We need Mr. Greitens to appear and testify under oath before this committee.”

Greitens has so far declined to do so, though his attorneys have indicated he could after his criminal cases are resolved. If Greitens chooses to testify now, it could create additional risk for a criminal trial. But if he refuses to testify, that too could carry political peril.