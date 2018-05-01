Woman charged in Holts Summit murder faces additional charges

The woman charged in the killing of a Holts Summit man now is also facing drug charges. Amy Steward is accused of shooting and killing David Grant at his Platinum Road home Friday. Investigators say Steward admits to hiding a safe containing pounds of marijuana in a storage unit the night of the murder. Steward allegedly told investigators she had been at friend’s house around the time of Grant’s killing but they say the timeline surrounding her alibi doesn’t add up. Grant died after being shot in the head.