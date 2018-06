Five children are dead and a woman is injured in a mobile home fire in Lebanon. The fire happened Wednesday morning. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said the children ranged in age from 6 months to 5 years old. Schneider said a State trooper and some neighbors were trying to rescue the children when firefighters arrived but the fire was too intense. The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Springfield.

State investigators are trying to determine the fire’s cause.