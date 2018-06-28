Listen to KWOS Live
A changing of the guard at Cole County EMS

Cole County’s new ambulance service deputy director will now assume the director’s job. Matt Lindewirth comes to Jefferson City from South Carolina and was to have been the agency’s second-in-command. That comes after Director Jerry Johnston resigned the top job. But Johnston has told Commissioners that he’d like to stay on as a paramedic. Lindewirth is originally from the St. Louis area. He’ll start July 9th. Several ambulance staff were let go or resigned over Johnston’s move to change shifts from 24 – hours to 12 – hours.

 

