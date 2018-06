Felony criminal charges and a civil suit may not be all that the suspects in the DeBrodie case could end up facing. Jefferson City attorney Rudy Viet is representing the mother of the disabled Fulton man. He thinks the feds may get involved and file welfare fraud and other charges.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were filed this week against two workers at the group home where DeBrodie lived. Viets’ civil suit alleges the man was abused and neglected leading to his 2017 death.