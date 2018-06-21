Atty General Hawley can keep living in Southern Boone County

(MissouriNet) — Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green issued a written ruling last week dismissing a case brought against Attorney General Josh Hawley by a private citizen. Green told Donna Mueller she lacked legal standing to file a lawsuit on where the Attorney General lives. He said the legal procedure can be launched only by the attorney general or a county prosecutor — and Mueller, “as a private party, has no authority to initiate an action seeking to remove the attorney general from office.” The News-Tribune reports Mueller’s attorney is considering whether to appeal the decision. Mueller filed her lawsuit last November, arguing the attorney general is required to reside at the seat of government which is defined in the Missouri Constitution as Jefferson City. Hawley has rented an apartment in Jefferson City, but he and his family continue to live in a family home in Boone County with a Columbia address. Judge Green concluded the court had no authority to remove Attorney General Hawley from office.