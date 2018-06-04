Beards & Brews! Join KWOS as we honor veterans and First Responders!

Team up with News Radio – KWOS with a fun event designed to give veterans and our first responders a big pat on the back. It’s Beards and Brews at the Millbottom Thursday June 28th . Our team of hair stylists will be giving haircuts to veterans and First Responders free of charge. There will be food trucks, beverages and live music as well. News Radio – KWOS is teaming up with the Gary Sinise Foundation .. the group that’s built homes for disabled veterans all across Mid-Missouri. It’s a night of fun .. Beards and Brews .. as we honor our veterans and First Responders. Thursday June 28th from 4 – to 8 at the Millbottom.. with News Radio KWOS.