Billboard Gets Attention Outside Jeff City

A billboard outside of Jefferson City turns heads. The billboard on Highway 63 South toward Jeff City apparently quotes Senator Rob Schaaf saying “Overdoses remove addicts from the gene pool.” The billboard, which is paid for by a non-profit corporation registered in Las Vegas, references a Salon article dated March 7th of last year. While no record of Senator Schaaf saying this has been found, Representative Kevin Engler says Schaaf said it during a debate on a bill Engler was sponsoring. Schaaf tweeted a response to the bill saying, “Stick a fork in the coward who paid for the billboards.”