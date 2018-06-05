BREAKING NEWS ** Charges filed in DeBrodie case

Five people are now facing criminal charges in the death of Carl DeBrodie. Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores are looking at the most serious accusations, including involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse. They worked at DeBrodie’s group home, Second Chance in Fulton. A civil lawsuit filed by DeBrodie’s mother says DeBrodie fought another resident for the amusement of Paulo and Flores and others. DeBrodie, who has special needs, was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in April 2017.

Authorities say he had probably been dead for months. The Callaway County prosecutor today (tue) also announced misdemeanor charges against Anthony R.K. Flores, Shaina Osborne, and Mary Paulo, for making a false report.