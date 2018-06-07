Building partially collapses in downtown JCMO

A partial building collapse blocks off a street in downtown Jefferson City. Part of a brick wall came down on the former Schnieders Men’s Wear building at the corner of High and Madison. Fire crews evacuated the building. Engineers are on the scene trying to determine if the building still can be used. No one was hurt.

JCFD/JCPD news release —

Jefferson City MO: At 10:00am the Jefferson City Fire Department and the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a report of a building collapse in the area of Madison and High St. Upon arrival emergency personnel found part of a wall that had collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison St. near High St. Firefighters immediately ensured that the three story structure was vacant and no one was injured. A pedestrian area in the Madison and High Street has been closed but motor traffic is still allowed however restricted, on High Street. Public Works, and Building Inspectors, along with Street personnel are assisting emergency personnel on the scene at this time.