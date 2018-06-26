Cole County Ambulance Director says he will step down

Cole County’s ambulance service director has offered his resignation. Jerry Johnston came on board last year after running a busy ambulance district in Oakland California. Recently, several new paramedics have been hired locally to replace staff who resigned or were let go over disagreements over 12 – versus 24 – hour staffing.

New Deputy Director Matt Lindewirth starts next month. He’s currently running an ambulance service in South Carolina. There’s no word on whether he will take over the agency. Cole County Emergency Medical Services has over 100 EMTs and paramedics on staff.

Commissioners have not yet accepted Johnston’s resignation and plan to meet Wednesday to further discuss the issue.