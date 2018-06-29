Commissioner Bushman comments on new EMS Director

Cole County’s new Emergency Medical Services Director may be the solution to recent staffing challenges for the ambulance agency. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman tells KWOS Matt Lindewirth has quite the track record for recruiting … Bushman says the new director was able to fully staff his department after having 20 – plus openings.

Lindewirth was to have been the EMS Deputy Director, but has accepted the Director’s job. After offering to resign, Director Jerry Johnston will stay with the agency for now as a paramedic.

After a staffing shortfall, the service has already hired several new paramedics.