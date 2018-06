Jefferson City firefighters should be operating out of a new east side fire station by this time next year. Councilmen unanimously approved funding for the new $3 – million Station 2. The nearly 50 – year old current station has a lot of problems including an outdated HVAC system and a leaky roof. The new facility will be built near the Scholastic publishing plant.

There’s also talk about a future station to be based near the new Capital City High School and SSM St. Marys Hospital.