Fulton woman arrested in stabbing attack

(KMIZ) — Fulton police arrested a woman after a man showed up at a hospital with stab wounds

Fulton police were called to the Fulton Medical Center around 1 a.m. Sunday for a possible domestic disturbance.

Police said a man arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

During their investigation, police found that the victim’s girlfriend, Sandra Wagner, 62, of Fulton, stabbed him several times after they got into an argument.

Police said they took Wagner into custody without incident. Wagner was later transferred to the Callaway County Jail pending charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.