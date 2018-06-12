Governor Mike Parson calls it a ‘New Era’ for Missouri

Missouri lawmakers heard a message of unity and service from Governor Mike Parson yesterday (Monday) in Jefferson City. Governor Parson told lawmakers they must be careful “not to erode the public’s trust in our system of government for short-term personal gain”.

That line from the governor drew a bipartisan standing ovation, and Springfield Democratic State Representative Crystal Quade was the first lawmaker to stand and applaud. Governor Parson begins a “statewide listening tour” today (Tuesday), with five stops. He’ll travel to Springfield, Branson, Carthage, St. Joseph and Kansas City today.