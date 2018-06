Expect calls for unification, when Governor Mike Parson addresses state lawmakers at the capitol this (mon) evening. It’s his first major speech since replacing Eric Greitens as governor on the first of the month. State rep Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit says it may take a little while for Parson to settle into his new role.

Catch coverage of Governor Parson’s speech starting at 5:00 on News Radio KWOS and on 93.9 The Eagle.