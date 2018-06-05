Is there a big rush to name a new Lt. Governor?

(MissouriNet) — Governor Mike Parson says he’s not a fan of the lieutenant governor’s seat sitting empty. The Republican, who has been freshly sworn into office as Missouri’s head of state, says he’s considering whether to call a special legislative session to pass a measure that would allow the governor to appoint a lieutenant governor when the second-in-command’s seat unexpectedly opens up.

Fellow Republican, Senator Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph proposed a measure this year which would have allowed the governor to appoint a lieutenant governor. He tells Missourinet filling the lieutenant governor’s seat before the term ends in 2020 is not that critical.

Outgoing Jefferson City Senator Mike Kehoe has been mentioned for the post.