It looks like more layoffs at Ol’ Mizzou
2018-06-08
The University of Missouri announced yesterday it is getting rid of about 185 more positions in the fiscal year starting next month. Chancellor Alex Cartwright says most of those spots are unfilled, but roughly 30 people will be laid off.
Mizzou has a nearly 49-million dollar budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2019.