The debate is on. Jefferson City parents are concerned which school their kids will attend when the second public high school opens next year. Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum says a panel is getting public input and deciding where the dividing line will be set. Lewis and Clark Middle School will feed the current high school. Thomas Jefferson would feed the new Capital City high school. The debate revolves around which elementary schools would feed those middle schools.