JCMO lawyer says he watched as his office building wall came down

Marshall Wilson thought a sound stage on High Street had collapsed when the brick façade of his law office building came tumbling down Thursday morning. The former judge says he’s encouraged by what he’s hearing about the structure’s future .. He’s been told engineers are hopeful the structure is repairable.

Wilson evacuated his staff after the building at High and Madison partially collapsed. No one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what caused the damage.