A Jefferson City man may have been hit by lightning during yesterday afternoon’s storm. Crews were called to the 900 – block of East Cedar Way where the victim was found in the yard. The man was hospitalized.

The storms caused flooding in many areas of Mid-Missouri. Drivers had to be pulled from their cars in several locations, including Columbia. Flooding also hit Versailles along Highway – 5. A driver had to be rescued from a flooded car there as well.