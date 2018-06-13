JCPD arrest man after he runs

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 2 PM, Jefferson City PD Officers attempted to contact a male subject in the 400 block of Ellis for a warrant investigation. Officers approached the male near the bus stop and when the subject began walking away, they ordered him to stop. The male then began running across the roadway southbound and failed to stop as ordered.

Multiple units converged on the area and the pursuing officers were able to take him into custody after a short foot chase. Once in custody, Officers determined the subject was in possession of narcotics and the magazine to a firearm. Immediately during a check of the path of travel, officers were able to locate a semi-automatic pistol consistent with the magazine recovered.

The subject was identified as Maurice Rollins, 31of Jefferson City. A records search found that he had multiple warrants for his arrest to include Felony possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

New charges will be requested for narcotics possession, resisting arrest and weapons possession stemming from yesterday’s events.